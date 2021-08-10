Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 15,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

