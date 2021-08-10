Gores Holdings VI (GHVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ:GHVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GHVI stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VI has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

