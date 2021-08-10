Goodwin Daniel L Sells 20,099 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,408. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

