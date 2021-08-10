Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 201 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 73,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.81. 48,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $187.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

