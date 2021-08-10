Goodwin Daniel L Has $394,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Mplx were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 38,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.