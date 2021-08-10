Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%.
Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 6,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,853. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77.
GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
