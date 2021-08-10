Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 6,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,853. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

