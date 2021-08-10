Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

