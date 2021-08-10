Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.