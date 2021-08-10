Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 103,481 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Berry worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $412.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

