Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

