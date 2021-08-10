Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

