Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 243.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 407.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 410,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 172.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

