Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

RMO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

