GoldFund Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 101.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $281,056.97 and approximately $76.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006199 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

