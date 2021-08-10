goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$207.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$193.20.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY opened at C$180.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$58.16 and a 52 week high of C$186.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$159.65.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.