GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

