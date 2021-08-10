GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

