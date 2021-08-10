Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

