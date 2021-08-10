Globant (GLOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $251.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.20. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $259.80.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.55.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

