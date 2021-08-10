Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $744.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.45. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.