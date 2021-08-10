Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) will post its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of -74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.