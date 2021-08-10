Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 126,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $825.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

