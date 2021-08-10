Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $825.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

