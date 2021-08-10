Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.33

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.33 and last traded at C$47.23, with a volume of 495821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

