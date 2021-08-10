Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0411

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Gifto has a total market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

