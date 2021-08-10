Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

