GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 8.4%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.