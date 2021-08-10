GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOVX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

