Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.14 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00160575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00146408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,476.34 or 1.00017208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.06 or 0.00816074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.