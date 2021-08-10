Genesis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,791,000. JD.com comprises approximately 7.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 161,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,639,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

