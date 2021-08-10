Genesis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,873,198 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises 0.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Bancolombia worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

CIB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 2,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,956. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

