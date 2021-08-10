Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

