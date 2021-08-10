General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

