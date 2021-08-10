Gem Exchange And Trading Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,625.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $14,625.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Exchange And Trading directly using U.S. dollars.

