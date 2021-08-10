Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

