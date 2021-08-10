Gary B. Smith Sells 18,500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.