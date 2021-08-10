Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Critical Review

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.80 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.83 BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 6.82 -$11.54 million ($0.62) -2.28

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioHiTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 139.30%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.69%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

