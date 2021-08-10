GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GAN by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GAN by 33.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAN by 1,985.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,488 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.