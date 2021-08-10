FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

MIRM stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

