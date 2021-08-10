FY2022 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised by Analyst

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

