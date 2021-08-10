FY2022 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Astronics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

