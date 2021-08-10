FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.75.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

