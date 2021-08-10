FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Boosted by KeyCorp

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $162.57 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $6,110,288 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.