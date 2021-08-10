FY2021 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. Boosted by Truist Securiti (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MDA opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MDA has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -54.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

