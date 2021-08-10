FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.76. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

