FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Increased by Analyst

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

