FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACAD stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

