FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

NYSE:SMG opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.66.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,767. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

