FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.01 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $322.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.